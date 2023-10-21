Oxford United 1-1 Blackpool: Late Jordan Rhodes equaliser earns the Seasiders a point at the Kassam Stadium

News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool scored a late equaliser to claim a 1-1 draw with Oxford United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:02 BST
Greg Leigh’s first half volley was cancelled out by Jordan Rhodes in the 92nd minute.

Neil Critchley’s side grew into the match during the second half, and needed to work hard to come away from the Kassam Stadium with a point.

Throughout the early stages, the Seasiders invited pressure onto themselves on a number of occasions.

Blackpool scored a late equaliser to draw with Oxford UnitedBlackpool scored a late equaliser to draw with Oxford United
They were given their first real warning just after the half hour mark, with Leigh getting on the end of a free kick into the box.

The header from the Oxford man went straight into the hands of Dan Grimshaw, and had no real power to beat the Seasiders keeper.

Shortly after, another opportunity came the way of Leigh, with the 29-year-old taking full advantage this time.

The fullback was left unmarked in the box, and was able to find space to side-foot a volley into the bottom corner, after a cross from the right side.

At the beginning of the second half, Rhodes had his first real half chance of the game, but couldn’t get enough power on his show as he tried to lob James Beadle.

Meanwhile, down the other end Billy Bodin fired an effort over the bar from the edge of the box, as he looked to double his side’s lead.

Blackpool began to look brighter as the game went on, but still couldn’t test the Oxford keeper, with headers from substitute Shayne Lavery and James Husband both off target.

In the latter stages, Rhodes fired two attempts off target, as well as seeing another saved by Beadle, before finally getting his name on the scoresheet.

A number of substitutes were involved in the build-up, with Critchley’s changes proving to have a big impact.

The Seasiders are back in action on Tuesday night, as they welcome Cheltenham to Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey, James Husband, Owen Dale, Tashan Oakley-Boothe (77’), Kenny Dougall, Sonny Carey (77’), CJ Hamilton, Jordan Rhodes, Kylian Kouassi (58’).

Substitutions: Richard O’Donnell, Callum Connolly, Marvin Ekpiteta, Albie Morgan (77’), Jensen Weir, Karamoko Dembele (77’), Shayne Lavery (58’).

