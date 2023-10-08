Blackpool gave away a two goal lead as the points were shared with Charlton Athletic at the Valley.

Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele had put the Seasiders ahead, before Alfie May and Corey Blackett-Taylor made it 2-2, after scoring within a minute of each other.

Neil Critchley’s defended well for the majority of the game, and will be frustrated to only pick up a point.

Here are some of the talking points from the game:

Jordan Rhodes continued his scoring run (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)

Defensive collapse

Blackpool’s defence had improved massively from Tuesday’s defeat to Derby County.

Matthew Pennington looked good on his return to the starting 11, while Olly Casey and James Husband both produced big moments to deny the home side.

Unfortunately, things came undone.

They were countered too easily for Charlton’s first, while the second was simply a stunning strike.

After looking solid for so long, it will hurt to have conceded the two goals in quick succession.

Praise for Rhodes (Again)

It’s hard to measure just how important Rhodes is to Blackpool at the moment.

On current form, any team in the division would bite your hand off to have him in their starting 11.

Blackpool didn’t have many attacking opportunities, but when you’ve got someone like him you don’t have to.

He was once again in the right place at the right time to provide the finish to make it 1-0.

The way he’s going he should finish the season with at least 20 goals- if he remains at Bloomfield Road beyond January that is.

A league start for Thompson

Dominic Thompson was one of three changes made by Neil Critchley for the game against Charlton- coming into the starting 11 alongside Matthew Pennington and Shayne Lavery.

Prior to the fixture at the Valley, the wing-back has been limited to cup matches.

On the whole, he hadn’t really done too much wrong in his previous outings, and deserved the opportunity to feature in the league.

In defence he looked solid, with his pace proving a real asset to closing down dangerous situations.