Blackpool FC: The explanation behind Kyle Joseph's absence in the Seasiders' victory over Morecambe- as other key player returns
The striker has experienced a frustrating start to life at Bloomfield Road since his arrival from Swansea City in the summer, with only 39 minutes under his belt so far this season due to injury.
Many expected him to feature in the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Morecambe, but he was not included in the matchday squad.
Explaining this decision, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley said: “He’s fine, there’s no issues- that was the plan.
"We don’t want to overload him too soon. He had a spike in his loading on Saturday coming off the bench, so we didn’t think it would be the right thing to go again so soon on Tuesday.
"He’s trained, so there’s no issues- he’s fine.
"This was always the plan, we spoke about it last week. We knew prior to this game he wouldn’t be involved, we were looking more Saturday to Saturday.”
Blackpool were able to welcome back Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel for the game against the Shrimps.
The wing-back played 45 minutes, as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following a lengthy knee injury.
"It was plan only to play him in the first half,” Critchley added.
"I thought he looked really sharp and really fresh- he played with energy and looked like he was enjoying himself back on the pitch.
"Hopefully can build on that because having him back will be a big boost for us.
"He put in a great cross in early on. He gets up to the ball and presses really well.
“I haven’t seen him on the pitch for a long time, so it was nice.
"He’s been patient and has worked extremely hard, he’s been really diligent in what he’s done, and he’s kept himself positive around the training ground.
"It was really positive to have him back on the pitch.”
Both Lawrence-Gabriel and Joseph will be hoping to be in contention for the Seasiders’ game against Shrewsbury at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon, as they continue to build match fitness.