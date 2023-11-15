Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley reveals the full extent of new injury to Seasiders striker
Just days after welcoming Kyle Joseph back into contention following his lengthy spell on the sidelines, the Seasiders are now having to plan around the absence of Shayne Lavery.
The Northern Ireland international missed a number of games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury, and is now set to be out of action for the next few weeks due to a similar problem.
"He’s unfortunately out,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained.
“He had to come off against Bromley because he felt his hamstring.
“We were hoping it would settle down, and it did initially, but then he wasn’t responding to treatment, so he went for a scan.
"We got the results back at the end of last week, and now he’s set to be out for the next few weeks at least.”
Blackpool are back in action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Shrewsbury Town to Bloomfield Road in League One.