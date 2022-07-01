Blackpool FC surpass last year's season ticket sales

The Seasiders have this evening announced the club have passed 8,000 season ticket sales.

It’s understood the club sold a similar amount of season tickets last season for their return to the Championship.

It comes after the deadline for early bird sales passed on Thursday.

“The club would like to thank everyone who has purchased a season ticket for their outstanding support, having already surpassed last season's total,” the club said in a statement.

It comes after owner Simon Sadler expressed his disappointment last month at the negative reaction to Michael Appleton’s appointment as head coach.

The appointment wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms, with some supporters even going as far to say they won’t be buying a season ticket for the new campaign.

Since then, Pool supporters have been snapping up their season tickets in impressive numbers – much to the delight of CEO Mansford.

"To have already sold over 8,000 season tickets at this stage is a fantastic show of support and is hugely appreciated by everyone at the football club,” he said.

"There's been a tremendous feel-good factor around Bloomfield Road over the past couple of years and under Michael Appleton’s guidance as our new head coach, we’re looking forward to continuing that journey over the course of this coming season.”

Despite the early bird deadline passing, season tickets remain on sale.

A standard adult early bird season ticket was priced at £369, a rise of £10 from last season. This now increases to £409.

The club say adult season tickets in standard areas are available for just £10 more than the 2011/12 price, when the Seasiders returned to the Championship after their one season in the Premier League.

In other ticket news, the club has decided to scrap the on-the-day increase for a match-day ticket following supporter feedback.

Before the policy was withdrawn, fans were facing the prospect of paying £32 for some home games at Bloomfield Road should they purchase a ticket on the day.