One player currently out on loan from Blackpool admits he doesn't know where he stands on his long-term future.

Rob Apter is out on loan at Tranmere Rovers, but admits he doesn't know if he will be there in January.

Blackpool midfielder Rob Apter has revealed he's uncertain about his future at Tranmere Rovers.

Apter is loan at Brunton Park until January, and the Tangerines will have a decision to make on whether to recall him or not. He found starts hard to come by with Rovers, and has had to impress a new manager, having watched Ian Dawes, the man who signed him be replaced by Nigel Adkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's unsure yet what Tranmere's plans are for Apter, and whether they would like to extend his stay on Merseyside. The 20-year-old was recently praised for his perseverance by Blackpool boss Neil Critchley, and wanted his positive spell to continue, but did not reveal his stance on recalling him.

"I don't have a clue to be honest with you," responded Apter in post-match interview with BBC on Saturday when quizzed over his long-term future with the Birkenhead outfit.

"I'm just keeping going game-by-game and see what happens."

Read More Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley delivers Rob Apter Tranmere Rovers loan verdict as January transfer decision to be made

Despite the uncertainty over his future, he did say that he 'kept in touch' with them 'all the time' and so hopefully his future will be finalised shortly. Should Apter return to Lancashire, then he would not need to be included in their 25-man squad, as he is under the age of 21-years-old, and so there wouldn't need to be any rejigging to accommodate him.

Apter was on the score sheet against Forest Green Rovers, scoring for the second consecutive week, making it two goals in three games after three straight starts in all competitions. He picked the ball up on the flank, and cut inside before beating the Forest Green goalkeeper James Belshaw with a low shot, for what was his first league goal in the English Football League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his past few performances, he said: "It took me a while to get in the team, and now that I am I've just got to keep myself in it, keep scoring goals and keep contributing to wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad