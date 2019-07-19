Blackpool FC reveal new home and away kits for 2019/20 season

Blackpool have released their new home and away kits for the upcoming 2019/20 League One campaign.

READ MORE: Blackpool fans' favourite Charlie Adam keen to resolve future quickly

The strips, once again produced by Errea, features the club’s new sponsor Blackpool Council.

The ‘Visit Blackpool’ slogan will feature on the front of the traditional tangerine jersey, while the council’s ‘Get Vocal’ mental health campaign will adorn the away strip.

The Seasiders will wear blue stripes for their away strip, for the first time since the 2010/11 Premier League campaign, as voted for by the fans via a public vote.

The new home strip will make its debut when Blackpool host Blackburn Rovers in a pre-season friendly next Saturday.

The home kit is now available to pre-order, while the away version will be available in due course. Visit the club’s official website here to find out how you can order.