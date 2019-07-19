Blackpool fans' favourite Charlie Adam keen to resolve future quickly

Blackpool fans' favourite Charlie Adam is hoping his future will be resolved in the next couple of weeks.

The Gazette understands Adam is keen on a return to Bloomfield Road but no such deal is imminent.

The 33-year-old, who was released by Stoke City at the end of last season, watched the Seasiders' 2-0 pre-season friendly win against AFC Fylde on Tuesday.

The midfielder has been training with Blackburn Rovers to maintain his fitness but it's understood the Championship side are unlikely to make him an offer.

Talking to talkSPORT this morning, Adam insists he has a number of options on the table.

He said: “There’s a few things in the pipeline and I’m hoping in the next week or so that something will be tied up.

“It’s a strange situation for me being out of contract, but at this time it’s important I sit down with the family and make sure I make the right decision.

“There’s a few clubs interested and we will weigh everything up.”

The midfielder's appearance at Mill Farm in midweek was soon picked up by the travelling Blackpool fans, who serenaded their former favourite with chants of "there's only one Charlie Adam" and "Charlie's coming home".

They also demanded Adam give them a wave, which of course he duly obliged, leading to a subsequent chant of "sign him up".

But Pool boss Simon Grayson, when asked about Adam's appearance following the game, refused to give too much away.

“I think Charlie lives local, he’s a student of the game and he likes to get out and watch football," he told The Gazette.

“I know Charlie anyway, so I’m sure he was just here for the game.

“It’s not like we’re signing him in the morning or anything like that.”

