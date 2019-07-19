Simon Grayson warns: Even Blackpool's best players have their price but we don't need to sell

Simon Grayson says Blackpool are under no obligation to sell any of their star men but the Seasiders boss warned every player has his price.

It follows recent speculation linking defenders Curtis Tilt and Marc Bola with moves away from Bloomfield Road.

Tilt is wanted by fellow League One club Rotherham United, while Brentford are thought to be keen on left-back Bola.

The Sun claim Bola has been the subject of a £750,000 bid by the Championship side but the Seasiders are holding out for more.

The pair have been offered new deals to remain on the Fylde coast and Grayson remains hopeful they will stay.

He told The Gazette: “It’s only natural some of your best players are going to attract attention.

“We don’t have to sell any of our best players but ultimately, like any footballer throughout the world, every player has their price.

“You’ve seen some of the biggest stars go, players like Neymar go for huge amounts of money.

“If somebody offers the right amount of money for a player, then you’ve got a decision to make.

“But at this moment we’re happy with what we’ve got but that could change. Who knows?”

Pool have already brought in six players this summer, Rangers striker Ryan Hardie the latest to sign on Wednesday.

But Grayson says the club are not done yet, with another forward and a cover centre-back thought to be high on the agenda.

“The phone has been busy over the last few days but we’re making progress on one or two things,” Grayson added.

“It’s encouraging because a lot of players are wanting to come and play for us. It’s now an attractive proposition.

“Whoever we choose to bring in, hopefully the supporters will see they will make us better.

“There’s lots of talks going on and I’ve spoken to a lot of chief executives at Premier League and Championship clubs as well as managers.

“Plenty of plates are spinning around at the moment and let’s see if we go with one or two.”

The loan market has proved to be an important source of new players for the Seasiders in previous years.

Pool have yet to make any loan acquisitions this summer but Grayson says that might change in the coming weeks.

“We’ll have a budget to spend and ultimately you spend it however you want to, whether that’s on frees, loans or for transfer fees,” he added.

“You’ve just got to utilise it to the best of your ability and any player who comes in has got to make us stronger, not just be here to make up the numbers. He’s got to improve the group.”