How Steve Bruce’s Blackpool win percentage compares to predecessors Neil Critchley, Ian Holloway and Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Oct 2025, 17:00 BST

Steve Bruce’s 13-month stay at Blackpool came to a close on Saturday.

After a miserable start to the season, which saw the Seasiders pick up just three League One wins, the 64-year-old’s stay at Bloomfield Road was brought to a close.

The former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss was sacked following Saturday’s 20 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

During Bruce’s 13 months at the helm on the Fylde Coast, he oversaw 23 wins in 62 matches in all competitions - giving him a win percentage of 37 percent.

But how do his figures compare to his predecessors?

We’ve worked out the win percentage of every permanent Blackpool manager this century to see where Bruce ranks.

How Steve Bruce's Blackpool win percentage compares to his Bloomfield Road predecessors.

1. How Steve Bruce's win percentage compares to predecessors

How Steve Bruce's Blackpool win percentage compares to his Bloomfield Road predecessors.

Games managed: 15; Win percentage: 7.

2. Jose Riga

Games managed: 15; Win percentage: 7.

Games managed: 32; Win percentage: 9.

3. Lee Clarke

Games managed: 32; Win percentage: 9.

Games managed: 14; Win percentage: 14.

4. Mick McCarthy

Games managed: 14; Win percentage: 14.

Games managed: 12; Win percentage: 17.

5. Michael Appleton (first spell)

Games managed: 12; Win percentage: 17.

Games managed: 29; Win percentage: 24.

6. Michael Appleton (second spell)

Games managed: 29; Win percentage: 24.

