After a miserable start to the season, which saw the Seasiders pick up just three League One wins, the 64-year-old’s stay at Bloomfield Road was brought to a close.

The former Newcastle United and Aston Villa boss was sacked following Saturday’s 20 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

During Bruce’s 13 months at the helm on the Fylde Coast, he oversaw 23 wins in 62 matches in all competitions - giving him a win percentage of 37 percent.

But how do his figures compare to his predecessors?

We’ve worked out the win percentage of every permanent Blackpool manager this century to see where Bruce ranks.