Blackpool FC news round-up: Debut assist for Holmes, academy cup action, and League One side appoint new manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
While Blackpool’s senior team enjoyed the international break, a number of the club’s loanees were in action elsewhere.
As well as this, the Seasiders’ academy also had a fixture on Saturday.
Here are some of the latest stories:
A bright start for Brad
Following his loan move towards the end of last week, Brad Holmes was handed his Southport debut on Saturday afternoon.
The 20-year-old was on hand with an assist in a 4-1 victory away to King Lynn Town.
Cutting in from the right side, Holmes played a nice ball through into the box for Marcus Carver to finish.
Meanwhile, fellow-Blackpool loanee Luke Mariette appeared from the bench.
Loan watch
Elsewhere on Saturday, Rob Apter came on in the latter stages of Tranmere’s 2-0 loss against Colchester, with the result prompting the departure of manager Ian Dawes.
Owen Moffat also featured as a substitute for Dunfermline, as they drew 1-1 with Inverness in the Scottish Championship, while Zak Emmerson came off the bench for his Eastbourne Borough debut in a 3-2 defeat to Yeovil.
In National League North, Jack Moore started in a 1-0 win for Chorley away to Curzon Ashton.
Academy defeated
Blackpool U18s were defeated 2-1 in their EFL Youth Alliance Cup tie against Morecambe.
The Shrimps went ahead after only a minute, and doubled their lead just after the hour mark.
A late strike from Josh Miles proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Neal Eardley’s side.
League One side appoint new boss
Fleetwood Town have named Lee Johnson as their new manager- after sacking Scott Brown at the beginning of the month.
The 42-year-old has previously coached Oldham Athletic, Barnsley and Bristol City.
His most recent role was with Hibernian- where he was sacked at the end of August.
The Cods’ next outing comes against Oxford United at Highbury on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).
They were due to face Blackpool at the weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.
The fixture between the two will be rescheduled in due course.