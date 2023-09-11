There has been plenty happening in the last few days

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While Blackpool’s senior team enjoyed the international break, a number of the club’s loanees were in action elsewhere.

As well as this, the Seasiders’ academy also had a fixture on Saturday.

Here are some of the latest stories:

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brad Holmes (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

A bright start for Brad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his loan move towards the end of last week, Brad Holmes was handed his Southport debut on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old was on hand with an assist in a 4-1 victory away to King Lynn Town.

Cutting in from the right side, Holmes played a nice ball through into the box for Marcus Carver to finish.

Meanwhile, fellow-Blackpool loanee Luke Mariette appeared from the bench.

Loan watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere on Saturday, Rob Apter came on in the latter stages of Tranmere’s 2-0 loss against Colchester, with the result prompting the departure of manager Ian Dawes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen Moffat also featured as a substitute for Dunfermline, as they drew 1-1 with Inverness in the Scottish Championship, while Zak Emmerson came off the bench for his Eastbourne Borough debut in a 3-2 defeat to Yeovil.

In National League North, Jack Moore started in a 1-0 win for Chorley away to Curzon Ashton.

Academy defeated

Blackpool U18s were defeated 2-1 in their EFL Youth Alliance Cup tie against Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps went ahead after only a minute, and doubled their lead just after the hour mark.

A late strike from Josh Miles proved to be nothing more than a consolation for Neal Eardley’s side.

League One side appoint new boss

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Town have named Lee Johnson as their new manager- after sacking Scott Brown at the beginning of the month.

The 42-year-old has previously coached Oldham Athletic, Barnsley and Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His most recent role was with Hibernian- where he was sacked at the end of August.

The Cods’ next outing comes against Oxford United at Highbury on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

They were due to face Blackpool at the weekend, but the fixture was postponed due to international call-ups.