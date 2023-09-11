News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Brett Ormerod picks his fantasy five-a-side- including two Argentina legends and an England great

Throughout this season we will be asking a number people connected with Blackpool FC to pick their fantasy five-a-side.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST
The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former teammates.

This week former striker and Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod has selected his side, which is fully focused on attack.

Here is what he had to say:

Brett Ormerod (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)Brett Ormerod (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Brett Ormerod (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Gordon Banks (GK)

“He’s a bit of an old one, but he still made one of the greatest saves ever.”

Johan Cruyff

“His philosophy started the great Barcelona teams, just look at how it’s evolved.

Diego Maradona (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)Diego Maradona (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)
Diego Maradona (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

“I wouldn’t get anywhere near this side.”

Diego Maradona

“He did it when the pitches were terrible and he got kicked hard at the 1982 World Cup.

“He had a bad injury that nearly finished his career- Messi and Ronaldo have never been through that.

“He lived a certain lifestyle- going out and taking things that don’t help you, while still being the best player in the world.

“No one could get near him.

“He was the best player in the world with his whole lifestyle at the time- he was taking things that don’t help you.

“He almost single handedly won Argentina the World Cup, and he did it with Napoli as well.

“For me there’s no one better.”

Pele

“He was unbelievable.”

Lionel Messi

“Who would get the ball off him and Maradona- no one.

“Messi and Ronaldo have pushed each other onto different levels.

“When other players were at the top, there was no one to touch them- they were up there on their own.”

