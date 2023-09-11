Blackpool FC: Brett Ormerod picks his fantasy five-a-side- including two Argentina legends and an England great
and live on Freeview channel 276
The team can include anyone of their liking, whether that’s all-time greats or former teammates.
This week former striker and Gazette columnist Brett Ormerod has selected his side, which is fully focused on attack.
Here is what he had to say:
Gordon Banks (GK)
“He’s a bit of an old one, but he still made one of the greatest saves ever.”
Johan Cruyff
“His philosophy started the great Barcelona teams, just look at how it’s evolved.
“I wouldn’t get anywhere near this side.”
Diego Maradona
“He did it when the pitches were terrible and he got kicked hard at the 1982 World Cup.
“He had a bad injury that nearly finished his career- Messi and Ronaldo have never been through that.
“He lived a certain lifestyle- going out and taking things that don’t help you, while still being the best player in the world.
“No one could get near him.
“He was the best player in the world with his whole lifestyle at the time- he was taking things that don’t help you.
“He almost single handedly won Argentina the World Cup, and he did it with Napoli as well.
“For me there’s no one better.”
Pele
“He was unbelievable.”
Lionel Messi
“Who would get the ball off him and Maradona- no one.
“Messi and Ronaldo have pushed each other onto different levels.
“When other players were at the top, there was no one to touch them- they were up there on their own.”