There has been plenty happening in the last few days.

In League One, a club has parted ways with their manager after a poor start to the season.

Meanwhile, Blackpool fans have been reacting to the loss to Lincoln City, while the Seasiders’ U18s claimed a derby win.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Dean Holden has been sacked by Charlton (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Charlton sack Holden

Charlton Athletic have become the first club in the Football League to sack their manager this season.

The Addicks have parted company with Dean Holden, as well as his assistant Danny Senda and goalkeeper coach Glyn Shimell.

Charlton started the campaign with a 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient, but have lost five games on the bounce since in all competitions, and currently sit 19th in the League One table.

Holden had been in charge since December.

It’s still over a month until Blackpool face the South East London club, with the two teams scheduled to meet at The Valley on October 7.

U18s win thriller

Blackpool claimed a 6-4 victory over rivals Preston North End in the EFL Youth Alliance League.

A Danai Hassan brace put the Seasiders 2-0 up after 21 minutes, before the visitors levelled the scores ahead of half time.

Following the restart, Zack Littler put Neal Eardley’s side back in front.

After another equaliser from North End, Josh Miles edged the Tangerines into the lead again.

Like previously, they couldn’t stay ahead, with Preston captain Kaedyn Kamara making it 4-4 heading into the last 10 minutes.

Blackpool regained the lead through substitute Jibran Ahmed, before a tense ending to the game.

Seasiders keeper Matteo Spinelli conceded a stoppage time penalty and was sent off.

Striker Lennon Scholes took his place between the sticks, and produced a superb save to stop North End from levelling the scores for a

fourth time.

The three points were finally sealed in the final moments, with Miles claiming his second goal of the game.

Fans react to Lincoln defeat

Blackpool fans have been sharing their views on the loss to Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders conceded two penalties and saw Ollie Norburn sent off in the 3-0 defeat at the LNER Stadium.

Neil Critchley’s side have now gone four games without scoring, with their attacking struggles clear to see in the game against the Imps.

One supporter wrote: “Absolutely pathetic, this was worse than last season. No service to the forwards. Those players need to take a long head look at themselves. When your own fans are taking the mick then something isn’t right.”

Another agreed: “Nothing printable about that performance. What I would say is for the second consecutive summer we seem to be making the recruitment up as we go along. Zero planning and trying to do everything on the cheap.”