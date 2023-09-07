News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC news round-up: Charity walk from Bloomfield Road for important cause, Tangerine Dreams, and loanee makes debut

There has been plenty happening in the last few days.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
A group of young grassroots players are preparing to take on a challenge for a good cause this weekend.

Elsewhere, Blackpool have launched a new initiative to celebrate a special milestone, while a couple of the club’s youngsters have made their first appearances for their loan clubs.

Here are some of the latest stories:

Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Bloomfield Road (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
A walk for Jack

On Saturday afternoon, a group of grassroots footballers will be walking from Bloomfield Road to Highbury Stadium.

The purpose of the challenge is to raise money for 13-year-old Jack Caine, who suffered a cardiac arrest while on holiday in Majorca last month.

He remains in intensive care in Spain and is currently on a ventilator.

His family are trying to raise funds to bring him back to the UK.

A mixture of Blackpool and Fleetwood Town fans from Fleetwood Town Juniors Rangers U14s will be taking part in this weekend’s walk.

They will be wearing the shirt of their respective team and carrying collection buckets along the way.

To donate click here.

Richard O'Donnell discusses his start to life at Bloomfield Road

Tangerine Dreams

To celebrate the club’s 100th year of playing in Tangerine, Blackpool have launched a new initiative for the 2023/24 campaign, entitled Tangerine Dreams.

The Seasiders will be running a series of competitions throughout the season, with money can’t buy prizes up for grabs.

This includes a private lunch with the coaching staff, a day working with the media team, and the opportunity to interview Shayne Lavery.

More information is available on the club website.

Apter debut

Rob Apter made his Tranmere debut on Tuesday night.

The 20-year-old made a short-term loan move to Prenton Park on Deadline Day.

His first outing for Rovers came in a 2-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town at Highbury in the EFL Trophy.

Apter featured for 77 minutes before being subbed off, and was able to test the keeper once.

Ian Dawes’ side are back in action this weekend as they take on Colchester in League Two.

Meanwhile, at the weekend Owen Moffat came off the bench for Dunfermline in their 1-1 draw with Inverness, following his Deadline Day move to the Scottish Championship.

