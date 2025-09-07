Although Blackpool weren’t in action this weekend, there were still 10 other League One fixtures taking place on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a disappointing start for Steve Bruce’s men, who have picked up just four points from their opening six matches.

And having not been in action on Saturday, the Seasiders have since dropped into the relegation zone, with Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers both picking up wins.

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final League One table will look following this weekend’s results.