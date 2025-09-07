Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta.placeholder image
Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Supercomputer predicts final League One table - and where Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Huddersfield Town & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

It’s been a tough start to the League One campaign for Blackpool.

Although Blackpool weren’t in action this weekend, there were still 10 other League One fixtures taking place on Saturday afternoon.

It’s been a disappointing start for Steve Bruce’s men, who have picked up just four points from their opening six matches.

And having not been in action on Saturday, the Seasiders have since dropped into the relegation zone, with Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers both picking up wins.

We’ve taken to football statistics website Opta, who have used their analytics to predict how the final League One table will look following this weekend’s results.

Here’s where Blackpool are currently predicted to finish.

Predicted points - 44.

1. 24th: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 44. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 45.

2. 23rd: Port Vale

Predicted points - 45. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 49.

3. 22nd: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 49. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

4. 21st: Northampton Town

Predicted points - 54. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 56.

5. 20th: AFC Wimbledon

Predicted points - 56. | Getty Images

Predicted points - 57.

6. 19th: Exeter City

Predicted points - 57. | Getty Images

