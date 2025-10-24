Supercomputer predicts final League One table - and where Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City & Co finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:30 BST

A new era begins at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon as Ian Evatt takes charge of his first game as Blackpool head coach

Blackpool are looking to kick-start the Ian Evatt era with a win on Saturday afternoon as they welcome fellow slow starters Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road.

The first three months of the campaign have been hugely disappointing, with the Seasiders rooting up the League One table after the opening 13 games.

Despite bringing in 12 new faces in the summer, Blackpool have picked up just nine points so far and face 23rd-place Posh this weekend.

Although it has been a terrible start, we’ve taken a look at the predictions from football statistic’s website Opta, who have used their data to calculate how the final League One table could look.

Here’s where the Seasiders’ and their rivals are predicted to finish.

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta.

1. Predicted final League One table

Where Blackpool are predicted to finish in League One this season, according to Opta. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Predicted points - 50.

2. 24th: Burton Albion

Predicted points - 50. Photo: Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Predicted points - 50.

3. 23rd: Peterborough United

Predicted points - 50. Photo: Michael Regan

Predicted points - 52.

4. 22nd: Blackpool

Predicted points - 52. | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC

Predicted points - 53.

5. 21st: Port Vale

Predicted points - 53. | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Predicted points - 54.

6. 20th: Exeter City

Predicted points - 54. Photo: Getty Images

Related topics:League OneBlackpool
News you can trust since 1873
