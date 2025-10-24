Blackpool are looking to kick-start the Ian Evatt era with a win on Saturday afternoon as they welcome fellow slow starters Peterborough United to Bloomfield Road.

The first three months of the campaign have been hugely disappointing, with the Seasiders rooting up the League One table after the opening 13 games.

Despite bringing in 12 new faces in the summer, Blackpool have picked up just nine points so far and face 23rd-place Posh this weekend.

Although it has been a terrible start, we’ve taken a look at the predictions from football statistic’s website Opta, who have used their data to calculate how the final League One table could look.

Here’s where the Seasiders’ and their rivals are predicted to finish.

