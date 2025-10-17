The wait for the former Newcastle United and Birmingham City’s replacement continues, with the Blackpool hierarchy taking their time over the next appointment.

The Seasiders sit 23rd in League One after a terrible start to the season but return to Bloomfield Road on Saturday as they face Wycombe Wanderers.

Stephen Dobbie will remain in interim charge having led the side against Stockport County last weekend and Tuesday’s triumph over Nottingham Forest U21.

With the search for the next Blackpool boss still continuing, we’ve taken a look at the latest odds from BetVictor to see who the bookies currently have installed as favourites.

