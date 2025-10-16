Next Blackpool manager odds: Doncaster Rovers figure emerges as new face in running

By Pepe Lacey
Published 16th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST

Blackpool are still continuing their search for a new head coach.

The wait goes on to find out Steve Bruce’s Bloomfield Road successor, with the Seasiders taking their time on the next appointment.

It’s been 12 days since the 64-year-old was sacked from his role, with the club sat 23rd in League One following a terrible start to the campaign.

Names have come and gone in the bookies’ running, with the likes of Ian Evatt, Ian Holloway and Charlie Adam emerging as early favourites.

Since then, there has been a significant shift in the race, with the likes of Matt Bloomfield, Leam Richardson and Charlie Daniels’ now strong favourites.

But who are the current front runners to land the vacancy?

Here are the latest favourites to replace Bruce at the Bloomfield Road helm, according to talkSPORT BET.

The current favourites to become the next Blackpool boss.

1. Next Blackpool manager odds

The current favourites to become the next Blackpool boss. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Latest odds: 33/1.

2. Danny Rohl

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

3. Ruben Selles

Latest odds: 33/1. | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

4. Matt Taylor

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

5. Steve Evans

Latest odds: 33/1. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

6. Scott Lindsay

Latest odds: 33/1. | Getty Images

