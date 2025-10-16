The wait goes on to find out Steve Bruce’s Bloomfield Road successor, with the Seasiders taking their time on the next appointment.

It’s been 12 days since the 64-year-old was sacked from his role, with the club sat 23rd in League One following a terrible start to the campaign.

Names have come and gone in the bookies’ running, with the likes of Ian Evatt, Ian Holloway and Charlie Adam emerging as early favourites.

Since then, there has been a significant shift in the race, with the likes of Matt Bloomfield, Leam Richardson and Charlie Daniels’ now strong favourites.

Here are the latest favourites to replace Bruce at the Bloomfield Road helm, according to talkSPORT BET.