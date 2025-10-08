Next Blackpool manager odds: Former Luton Town figure emerges in running after sacking

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Oct 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 13:15 BST

Blackpool’s search for a new boss continues.

The Seasiders are continuing their search for a new head coach following Steve Bruce’s dismissal over the weekend.

The 64-year-old was sacked from his post on Saturday evening following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon, which saw him leave the club 23rd in League One.

As the hunt for Bruce’s successor goes on, the bookies’ have continued to outline potential candidates - with some names more interesting the other.

Here are the latest odds by talkSPORT BET as to the names who could be in the running.

The current favourites to replace Steve Bruce, according to talkSPORT BET.

1. Next Blackpool manager odds

Photo: George Wood

Latest odds: 33/1.

Dave Challinor

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Pete Norton

Latest odds: 33/1.

Scott Lindsay

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Micky Mellon

Latest odds: 33/1.

Latest odds: 33/1.

Pete Wild

Latest odds: 33/1. Photo: Getty Images

Latest odds: 33/1.

Leam Richardson

Latest odds: 33/1.

