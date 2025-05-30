Blackpool share latest photos showcasing ongoing work at training ground - amid Bloomfield Road renovations
Blackpool have shared new photos of the ongoing work taking place at Squires Gate.
The Seasiders’ training ground is currently being renovated, with some key additions being made, including the installation of a new kitchen, as well as new sports science and physiotherapy facilities.
On Thursday night, the club shared a new update on how the work is progressing, with new images showcasing the improvements that are being made.
Work at Bloomfield Road
The additions at Squires Gate comes alongside the renovations at Bloomfield Road.
Work on the East Stand began earlier this month, with major structural improvements being made ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
This will include the replacement and refurbishment of all boards and seating, as well as new media facilities and a new camera platform.
On top of this, the underside of the South Stand roof will be repainted in tangerine and white, while safe standing railings will also be installed in certain parts of the ground.
Subject to planning approval, the club will also aim to make further improvements to the East Stand and its facade, introduce new LED flood lighting throughout the stadium, and implement a new tannoy system - all as part of the second stage of delivery within the stadium.
Longer term plans
A statement earlier this month also confirmed longer-term plans for the ground and its surrounding areas also remain in place.
This includes a new East Stand concourse, an enhanced public realm behind the North and East Stands, and the construction of The Revoe Sports Village which will provide two all-weather pitches for both community and academy use - with work on the latter anticipated to begin in Autumn 2025.
Some of those projects will be part-funded by the Government’s Towns Fund in partnership with Blackpool Council, who continue to progress with property acquisitions along the west side of Henry Street.
