How Bloomfield Road ranks in League One this term based of average attendances this season. | CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

How Blackpool’s impressive average home attendance compares to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley

By Pepe Lacey
Published 6th Sep 2025, 05:00 BST

Blackpool fans have turned up to Bloomfield Road in their numbers this season.

Steve Bruce’s side have struggled in League One this season, winning just one of their opening six matches to date.

That one triumph came at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders securing a 2-1 victory against early high-flyers Huddersfield Town.

Despite a disappointing start, Blackpool fans have turned up in their numbers this term showcasing their unwavering support.

But how does their attendance on home soil compare to their rivals?

With figures provided by FootballWebPages, we’ve taken a look at the average attendances at every League One club this term.

Here’s where the Seasiders rank.

Average home attendance: 3,533.

1. Stevenage - Lamex Stadium

Average home attendance: 3,533. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Average home attendance: 4,687.

2. Burton Albion - Pirelli Stadium

Average home attendance: 4,687. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 5,630.

3. Wycombe Wanderers - Adams Park

Average home attendance: 5,630. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 6,254.

4. Northampton Town - Sixfields

Average home attendance: 6,254. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 6,419.

5. Exeter City - St James Park

Average home attendance: 6,419. | Getty Images

Average home attendance: 7,924.

6. Leyton Orient - Brisbane Road

Average home attendance: 7,924. | Getty Images

