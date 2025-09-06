Steve Bruce’s side have struggled in League One this season, winning just one of their opening six matches to date.

That one triumph came at Bloomfield Road, with the Seasiders securing a 2-1 victory against early high-flyers Huddersfield Town.

Despite a disappointing start, Blackpool fans have turned up in their numbers this term showcasing their unwavering support.

But how does their attendance on home soil compare to their rivals?

With figures provided by FootballWebPages, we’ve taken a look at the average attendances at every League One club this term.

Here’s where the Seasiders rank.

1 . Stevenage - Lamex Stadium Average home attendance: 3,533. | Manchester United via Getty Imag Photo Sales

2 . Burton Albion - Pirelli Stadium Average home attendance: 4,687. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Wycombe Wanderers - Adams Park Average home attendance: 5,630. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Exeter City - St James Park Average home attendance: 6,419. | Getty Images Photo Sales