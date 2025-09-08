Blackpool have been in all four of English football’s top four divisions since the turn of 2000.

The 2010-11 Premier League campaign lives long in many of the Seasiders supporters’ memories, with Ian Holloway’s side one of the greatest to grace Bloomfield Road in the past 25 years.

There has been plenty of debate about which players have been the best to don the famous Tangerine shirt, with opinions often widely varying.

Well, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there’s a new strand to the conversation with systems able to assess huge amounts of data on the way to drawing its own conclusions.

So we’ve utilised X’s Grok tool and asked it to name the top 30 Blackpool players in the 21st century - and the results were interesting to say the least...