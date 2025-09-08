Blackpool's most famous players in the 21st century, according to AI.placeholder image
Blackpool's most famous players in the 21st century, according to AI. | National World/Getty

We asked AI to name the best Blackpool players in the 21st century - and results were interesting

By Pepe Lacey
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST

Blackpool have enjoyed plenty of success throughout the 21st century.

Blackpool have been in all four of English football’s top four divisions since the turn of 2000.

The 2010-11 Premier League campaign lives long in many of the Seasiders supporters’ memories, with Ian Holloway’s side one of the greatest to grace Bloomfield Road in the past 25 years.

There has been plenty of debate about which players have been the best to don the famous Tangerine shirt, with opinions often widely varying.

Well, with the advent of artificial intelligence, there’s a new strand to the conversation with systems able to assess huge amounts of data on the way to drawing its own conclusions.

So we’ve utilised X’s Grok tool and asked it to name the top 30 Blackpool players in the 21st century - and the results were interesting to say the least...

Your next Blackpool read: No Blackpool eyes on ex-Bolton Wanderers man amid ‘standby list’ claims

Wes Hoolahan.

1. 25

Wes Hoolahan. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jason Euell

2. 24

Jason Euell | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Elliot Grandin

3. 23

Elliot Grandin | Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ludovic Sylvestre

4. 22

Ludovic Sylvestre | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Nathan Delfouneso

5. 21

Nathan Delfouneso | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Paul Rachubka

6. 20

Paul Rachubka | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSeasiders
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice