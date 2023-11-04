Neil Critchley says his squad are fully aware of Blackpool’s history in the FA Cup- as they look to write their own story.

The Seasiders won the competition back in 1953, with the likes of Stanley Matthews and Stan Mortensen starting in the 4-3 final win against Bolton Wanderers.

Critchley’s side will be hoping to go on a strong run this season, starting with this evening’s first round tie away to Bromley (K.O. 5.45pm).

"The FA Cup is a special competition,” he said.

"We have our own history in it- there won’t be many past winners entering in the first round.

"We know what it means to the supporters, and our owner as well, so we take it very seriously.

“The players are well aware of the history of this football club because you see it around the stadium.

"I know it’s the first round, but this competition gives you the chance of writing your own history, so why can’t it be us this season.

"If I was a neutral, I’d look at it as a game that could have a potential upset.

"That’s the beauty of the FA Cup- it’s what makes this competition so special.

"Bromley are doing extremely well in their league at the moment, and have only lost at home once.

"They’ve improved season-on-season, so we know this will a difficult game for us.

"They’ve got a clear way of playing and it makes them hard to play against.

"They’re in a league that’s super competitive.

"We know the task that’s in front of us, and we’re looking forward to showcasing ourselves.

"We don’t get many chances to play in front of the television cameras.

"We know why they are there, but a lot of people will be watching who don’t get a chance to see our players every week.

"It’s a competition we love being involved in and we want to stay in it for as long as we can.”

The fixture at Hayes Lane could be an opportunity for a number of players to get some minutes under their belt.

"There’s a balance with every game,” Critchley added.

"We always look at the schedule, and pick from who’s in form, who needs an opportunity, who’s been training, and who’s the right player to face the opponent in front of us.

"We’ll pick a team that’s strong enough to take to the pitch and win the game.

"The players get an audition every day in training to take to the stage on a Saturday or a Tuesday.

"I say that to them every day, it’s an opportunity for them to put their name forward.

"We put a big emphasis on how we train.

"At the moment, other than a few injuries, we’ve got a strong squad available and there’s competition for places.