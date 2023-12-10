Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley shares praise for Andy Lyons following impressive display in the victory over Carlisle United
The wing-back put in an impressive display on his return to the Seasiders’ starting 11 in League One.
Lyons’ took his goal with ease, lifting the ball over Cumbrians keeper Tom Holy after he had failed to deal with Kenny Dougall’s cross.
Discussing the 23-year-old’s finish after the match, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "He made it look really easy.
"The ball bounced and he’s got to lob it back over the goalkeeper who’s out of his net. He could’ve easily hit that over the bar or not quite get a clean connection. He was nice and composed.
"Andy came over and had an initial good spell at the club when I wasn’t here.
"He was in the team at the beginning of the season but after a personal situation we gave him a bit of time to psychologically come over that, even thought it was extremely tough.
"This felt like the right time to put him back in. We’ve got plenty of games coming up and there’s competition for places. It’s not that Owen (Dale) has done poorly, just sometimes you want to freshen things up, and I’m made up for Andy.”
Critchley also praised the performance of Jordan Rhodes, who claimed a second half brace.
“We watch him and try to learn,” he added.
"He’s a good example to our strikers who has not had his career. They should be aspiring to do what he’s done.
"His positioning and patience in the penalty box is outstanding. We are delighted he is here and we want that to continue.”