Andy Lyons opened the scoring for Blackpool in their 3-0 victory over Carlisle United.

Andy Lyons opened the scoring for the Seasiders (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The wing-back put in an impressive display on his return to the Seasiders’ starting 11 in League One.

Lyons’ took his goal with ease, lifting the ball over Cumbrians keeper Tom Holy after he had failed to deal with Kenny Dougall’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the 23-year-old’s finish after the match, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: "He made it look really easy.

"The ball bounced and he’s got to lob it back over the goalkeeper who’s out of his net. He could’ve easily hit that over the bar or not quite get a clean connection. He was nice and composed.

"Andy came over and had an initial good spell at the club when I wasn’t here.

"He was in the team at the beginning of the season but after a personal situation we gave him a bit of time to psychologically come over that, even thought it was extremely tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This felt like the right time to put him back in. We’ve got plenty of games coming up and there’s competition for places. It’s not that Owen (Dale) has done poorly, just sometimes you want to freshen things up, and I’m made up for Andy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley also praised the performance of Jordan Rhodes, who claimed a second half brace.

“We watch him and try to learn,” he added.

"He’s a good example to our strikers who has not had his career. They should be aspiring to do what he’s done.