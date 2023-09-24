Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The striker, who joined the club last month, found the back of the net in the Seasiders’ 4-1 win over Reading at Bloomfield Road.

Prior to Saturday afternoon, Kouassi’s only previous appearance had been a goal-scoring cameo off the bench in the EFL Trophy tie away to Barrow.

Explaining the 20-year-old’s selection against the Royals, Critchley said: “We felt it was the right game for him to come into.

"He’s been brilliant to work with so far. He’s come from nowhere- late, and is a humble boy.

"He’s willing to learn and listen because he wants to get better.

"He’s got a confidence about him but no arrogance at all.

"We do a lot of work on the players before we bring them in- we watch them extensively, so we knew the type of footballer we were going to get.

"We are scratching at the surface of what his potential is.

“We need to take baby steps with him because it’s going to take time.

"He’s shown a glimpse of what he’s capable of in the future.

"When we get him fitter and more attuned to how we are playing, then he’s shown aspects that could make him a big player for us.

"We had a game against Barrow where he scored, he got one in a behind closed doors game against Everton, so he can get a goal.

"He’s got a lot of attributes. If we can be patient and not put too much pressure on him then I think he can be a fantastic player for us.

"I was delighted with his header against Reading, and he might’ve had one or two more before half time.

"He’s very strong, if you get the ball into him then he can hold defenders off.

"He’s got good technique- he keeps the ball really well, and he’s good in the air.

"He gives us some presence at the top of the pitch.

"Him and Jordan (Rhodes) caused Reading a lot of problems.