Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides latest injury news- with updates on Andy Lyons, Kenny Dougall, Kyle Joseph and Jordan Gabriel

Neil Critchley has provided an update on the Blackpool squad ahead of Saturday’s trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Andy Lyons suffered a head injury in the midweek Central League game against Preston North End, while Kenny Dougall rolled his ankle in the 4-1 win over Reading- but both remain in contention to feature.

Critchley states the Seasiders pair have been involved in various forms of training in the last few days.

"Andy (Lyons) came off at Preston in the week after a clash of heads,” he said.

Kenny Dougall (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Kenny Dougall (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
“He had a bit of a nasty cut.

"He had some stitches, but trained with a bandage on.

"He’s got a bit of a black eye and a bit of a scratch, but he’s fine.

"Kenny did a bit of ball work and was with the physios.

"He was on the grass yesterday.

"We’ll give him every opportunity to train and will make the decision as late as possible, so we’re hopeful.

"Everyone else is fine.”

The Seasiders still remain without Kyle Joseph and Jordan Gabriel, who are recovering from longer-term injuries.

Critchley says the pair aren’t too far away from being involved again.

“Kyle Joseph went for his seven week scan, which we got good news from,” he explained.

"That just keeps him moving forward in the right direction.

"It’ll still be a number of weeks until he can join back in.

"His rehab is going to plan so far, which is good news.

"We’re hopeful Jordan is only a couple of weeks at most from joining in at training, but we’ve got to understand that he’s been out for around five months now, and he’s had no pre-season.

"Even when he comes back, we’ll have to take our time with him.

"I brought Jordan here in my first spell.

"He’s had bad luck with injuries but we know what he’s capable of.

"You want a strong squad over the course of the season because of the amount of games we have.”

