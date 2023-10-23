News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley provides further injury update on key man ahead of Cheltenham Town test

Neil Critchley is hopeful Ollie Norburn could return for Blackpool’s midweek test against Cheltenham Town at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:41 BST
The Seasiders skipper missed the 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Saturday afternoon due to problems with a disc in his neck.

Despite training prior to the fixture at the Kassam Stadium, Norburn ultimately didn’t feature.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against Cheltenham, Critchley stated: “I’m hoping he’ll be with us, I’ll have a meeting with the physios about it.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
"He’s getting assessed as we speak.

"Fingers crossed he’ll be able to train in order to be in the squad tomorrow night, but at this moment in time, I don’t actually know.

“We don’t have any other issues from the weekend.

"You always get knocks and bumps, but I’m expecting everyone to be fine from that.”

Ollie Norburn missed the trip to Oxford (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)Ollie Norburn missed the trip to Oxford (Photographer Rob Newell/CameraSport)
Critchley has been impressed with Norburn’s contributions since joining Blackpool during the summer.

"He’s a great person first and foremost,” he added.

"He’s a leader. He’s vocal and communicates well on the pitch.

"He drives the standard in the dressing room, on and off the pitch.

"I think his performances are improving all of the time.

"He’s been at Peterborough for a number of years and has now come into a different place.

"It always takes a little bit of time to adjust to new teammates, new messages, and a slightly different way of playing.

"Like a lot of the players, I think he will improve and get better.

"He’s someone that wants to learn, which is why I wanted to bring him here.”

