Blackpool defender reveals the role he played in convincing 'close friend' Jordan Rhodes to join the Seasiders in the summer

Jordan Rhodes has made a strong start to life with Blackpool since joining the club on loan from Huddersfield Town during the summer.
By Amos Wynn
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
The striker’s late equaliser in the Seasiders’ 1-1 draw away to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon was his eighth goal of the season.

Teammate James Husband knows Rhodes from previous spells at other clubs- and admits he was keen to reunite with the striker as soon as it became a possibility.

"He’s one of my close friends,” the Blackpool defender explained.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"I’ve been with him twice before, and this is the third club where I’ve played alongside him.

"There might’ve been a conversation at some point saying: ‘I wouldn’t mind seeing your face again.’

"The two clubs managed to sort something out and he’s ours until whenever.

"We will try to use him as much as possible and get as many goals out of him as we can.

"His numbers are ridiculous when you actually break them down.

"Those strikers are a special breed, and there’s not many of them left.

"You give those boys a little bit of a sniff and they get confidence because they know where the goal is.

"They can shut their eyes and it’s there for them.

“I’m just glad he’s on my team because I don’t think there’s a more in form striker in the country at the moment.

"He’s given us the confidence that we know we’re always going to be in a game with him because of his experience and the chances he makes.

"It’s a squad game and we need everyone, but at the moment he’s hot, so long may that continue.

"The lads, especially the strikers, can learn from him, and I’m delighted he’s on my team.”

Husband has also been impressed by the performances of his defensive colleagues so far this season.

"They’ve been brilliant,” he added.

"Olly (Casey) has been fantastic since he’s come back in- that year with Forest Green has helped him massively.

"He’s grown as a man and as a football player.

"He looks confident and I’m very impressed with him.

"Penno (Matthew Pennington) has got pedigree and has played in the Premier League.

"Whoever is out there, we all know the qualities we’ve got and what we haven’t got.

"Hopefully we’re starting to click as team.”

