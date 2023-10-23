Blackpool attacker determined to prove doubters wrong every time he steps out on the field
The attacker has found the back of the net five times so far this season, and has started to feature more regularly in League One.
Kouassi states he’s motivated to show the best himself every time he steps out onto the field.
“It’s been good- it’s just a learning curve for me,” he said.
“It’s been about taking each game step by step and learning on and off the pitch.
“I’m a very aggressive player- constantly running for the team.
“I want to prove myself, especially with the questions over whether I could handle this league.
“I’m just confident that I can go on the pitch and give 100 percent, I don’t really pay attention to anything on the outside- I’ve come to play football and win games.
“I love scoring goals, I’m hungry for more. If I’ve got a chance to shoot, then I’ll do it.
"I’m grateful to be here, and I’m happy I’ve been able to take my opportunity with both hands.
"The boys, the staff, and the fans have all been brilliant- the environment has been amazing.
"It’s been easy for me to fit in, it’s been so far so good.
"Once you’re surrounded by winners and people who want to do well, then you want to do good yourself, so that makes it easier.
"There’s a lot of competition here, but that’s a good feeling as a player because you want to be at your best.”