Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley explains Ollie Norburn's absence in the draw with Oxford United

Blackpool could be without their captain Ollie Norburn once again on Tuesday night when they welcome Cheltenham Town to Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 08:00 BST
The midfielder, who joined the Seasiders during the summer, missed the 1-1 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After the match, Neil Critchley explained the reason behind Norburn’s absence.

"He was struggling with a disc in his neck during the week,” he said.

Ollie Norburn missed Blackpool's game against Oxford United (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)Ollie Norburn missed Blackpool's game against Oxford United (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)
"He was desperate to play and trained on Thursday but was in a lot of discomfort when he was doing certain actions.

"We were hoping with a little bit of rest and medication it would settle down, but it didn’t quite happen.

"We will just need to see how he is in the next couple of days to see if he can feature against Cheltenham.

"Sometimes it can go like that, but other times it can linger for longer- we just don’t know yet.”

