Neil Critchley is looking forward to a reunion with his former club as Blackpool take on Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road on Tuesday night (K.O. 7pm).

The Seasiders boss held a number of roles with the academy during his time with the Reds, and even took charge of two first team games.

Critchley admits he really benefited from the attitude and mindset of the two managers he worked under during his time at the Merseyside club.

“It’ll be nice to take on Liverpool at Bloomfield Road,” he said.

Neil Critchley with Jurgen Klopp (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I had a fantastic time at that football club- seven fabulous years.

“I learnt so much from being and worked with some incredible people all the way through.

“Brendan (Rodgers) and Jurgen (Klopp) were incredible at giving young players opportunities.

“I took so much from that experience. It’ll be nice to see some familiar faces.

“Brendan came through a similar pathway to me, in terms of his journey of working at U18s and U21s, so he was a believer of giving young players an opportunity.

“Jurgen carried that on. He always wanted to have the young academy players training with him, and some of them are now playing in the team.

“It was inspiring for the coaches to know there was an opportunity at such a fantastic football club in a period when they were so successful.

“It’s not easy to get into that team when you’ve got to knock world class players out of the way.

“Sometimes you never know what young players are going to do unless they get an opportunity.

“I played a very small part in that, it was more the environment and the people that fostered certain character traits because you’ve got to be a certain type of person to play for Liverpool’s first team.

“I took so much from that experience and knowing what a good environment is and what it takes to get there.

“It’s a lot of skill, perseverance, patience, hard work and dedication.