Neil Critchley praises patience of Blackpool defender following opportunity against Charlton Athletic
The wing-back made some key defensive contributions at the Valley, as well as playing his part in the build-up to Jordan Rhodes’ goal.
Prior to Saturday’s game, Thompson had been limited to cup matches, and had also featured in the recent Central League game against Preston North End.
“Dom has been patient- he’s had to be,” manager Neil Critchley said.
“He’s played a couple of the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy games. He’s been working in training every day.
“I get to see the unforeseen that the media and supporters don’t.
“I see the work that goes on every day, and that gives me the advantage to make those types of decisions.
“Considering it was Dom’s first league start, I feel he acquitted himself very well.”
Blackpool are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on Liverpool U21s at Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.