Sonny Carey claimed a brace in Blackpool’s 3-3 draw against Fleetwood Town at Highbury.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The midfielder’s double pulled the Seasiders at the beginning of the second half, with both coming from the edge of the box.

Neil Critchley admits he’s pleased with the steps Carey has taken in the last few weeks, but believes there’s still more for the 22-year-old to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He’s definitely come to the fore in the last few games,” he told the club media after the game.

Sonny Carey (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“There’s been signs of improvement from him.

“He scored on Saturday, and I thought he was brilliant in the second half against Peterborough.

“He nearly scored in the first half at Highbury from the edge of the box.

“He hit the crossbar against Charlton and Derby, so he had been showing signs and getting closer to scoring.

“Sonny knows what I think of him- I brought him here.

“I think he’s a very good player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he keeps playing like that and he adds more goals to his game, then he will be a very good player in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carey’s brace pulled the Seasiders level against the Cods, before Shayne Lavery edged Critchley’s side in front.

A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott ultimately saw the points shared, as he claimed his second of the night, after joining Promise Omochere on the scoresheet.

Blackpool had late calls for a penalty turned away by the referee, while Lavery also had an effort cleared off the line.