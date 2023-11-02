Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley makes admission on what Seasiders midfielder needs to do to take the next step in League One
The midfielder’s double pulled the Seasiders at the beginning of the second half, with both coming from the edge of the box.
Neil Critchley admits he’s pleased with the steps Carey has taken in the last few weeks, but believes there’s still more for the 22-year-old to do.
“He’s definitely come to the fore in the last few games,” he told the club media after the game.
“There’s been signs of improvement from him.
“He scored on Saturday, and I thought he was brilliant in the second half against Peterborough.
“He nearly scored in the first half at Highbury from the edge of the box.
“He hit the crossbar against Charlton and Derby, so he had been showing signs and getting closer to scoring.
“Sonny knows what I think of him- I brought him here.
“I think he’s a very good player.
“If he keeps playing like that and he adds more goals to his game, then he will be a very good player in the league.”
Carey’s brace pulled the Seasiders level against the Cods, before Shayne Lavery edged Critchley’s side in front.
A late equaliser from the Cods’ Jack Marriott ultimately saw the points shared, as he claimed his second of the night, after joining Promise Omochere on the scoresheet.
Blackpool had late calls for a penalty turned away by the referee, while Lavery also had an effort cleared off the line.
The Seasiders are back in action on Saturday evening when they take on Bromley in the first round of the FA Cup (K.O. 5.45pm).