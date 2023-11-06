Shayne Lavery opened the scoring in Blackpool’s FA Cup first round victory over Bromley.

The striker has found his form in recent weeks, and has now claimed five goals in all competitions this season.

Critchley has been impressed with the efforts of the Northern Ireland international since his return from a hamstring injury.

"He’s been brilliant,” he stated.

Shayne Lavery speaks with Neil Critchley after being substituted against Bromley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

"He scored against Cheltenham, then against Fleetwood from the bench, and again in the game with Bromley.

"He’s got to keep building that rhythm and building his fitness- getting games because we know he’s a goal scorer.”

Blackpool currently have a number of options up front at the moment, with Kylian Kouassi also in good form.

The 20-year-old provided assists for both Lavery and Karamoko Dembele in the Seasiders’ 2-0 win at Hayes Lane.

"It was a lovely through ball for Shayne on the counter attack,” Critchley added.

"Then with Kaddy it’s a lovely one-two.