Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley focussed on the positives from the Seasiders' defeat to Derby County
The Seasiders suffered their first home defeat of the season, with the Rams claiming a 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road.
Despite the disappointing result, Critchley was positive about some of the things his side produced.
"Derby changed their system, they played a little bit differently in the last few games- they’ve given us an enormous amount of respect with the way they’ve set up,” he said.
"You could say they produced the perfect away performance by defending in numbers and playing on the break.
"They produced moments of real quality with the goals but felt we played some really good football- especially in the second half.
"I enjoyed our performance.
"We got caught with their first attack after the break, and they scored.
"Goals change games.
"At 2-1 we hit the crossbar, and if that became 2-2, it makes the match different.
"We probably went too open too soon- we were chasing the game too much when there was still plenty of time left.
"We were giving them problems.
"They goal near the end makes the scoreline look worse than the performance was.
"There’s lots of positives to take from it.
"We gave Derby a lot of problems with the way we played, and they’re a good team.
"I’m disappointed with the result but I’m not too downbeat.
"We were in their half a lot and produced some really good moments.
"Unfortunately they scored when we were on top at the start of the second, and we could’ve defended that moment better.
"The goals were the disappointing aspect, but the players kept going and showed real spirit.
"They play with real desire. We could’ve had more intelligence and quality at times, but sometimes you’ve got to understand where we are at as a team.
“With the experience Derby have got, they punish you, and those quality players at the top end of the pitch are the difference.
“We will play worse than that and win this season.
"We were the dominant team, we just didn’t get the moments to go with it.”