Blackpool 1-3 Derby County: Seasiders suffer first home defeat of the season in disappointing night at Bloomfield Road

Blackpool suffered their first home defeat of the season as Derby County claimed a 3-1 victory at Bloomfield Road.

Second half goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn helped the Rams on their way to the three points, with a strike from Kenny Dougall proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the Seasiders.

The result will feel like a step backwards for Neil Critchley’s side after two good results heading into the game.

Chances were scarce throughout the majority of the opening 45 minutes.

Blackpool were defeated by Derby (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

Kane Wilson had Derby’s first real chance, with the wing-back glancing a header just wide of the target.

Meanwhile the Seasiders’ top scorer Jordan Rhodes saw an effort pushed past the post by Joe Wildsmith.

Just before the break, Wilson had an even better opportunity to score.

The 23-year-old took the ball around Dan Grimshaw, and despite having the majority of the goal to aim for, he slotted the ball wide of the post.

Following the restart, Derby didn’t waste their next opportunity.

After shrugging off a challenge from Callum Connolly, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a ball across the box to Korey Smith- who provided the finish.

In an attempt to pull the Seasiders level, Sonny Carey tried his luck from distance, but fired the ball straight at the keeper.

Derby doubled their lead just after the 70-minute mark, with Collins finishing past Grimshaw.

Blackpool quickly closed the gap back to one, courtesy of a 25-yard effort from Dougall.

In the space of a couple of minutes both sides had further chances to score.

Carey struck the crossbar with a header at one end, before Grimshaw made a big save to keep the Seasiders in the contest at the other.

Heading into the latter stages, Derby sealed the victory, with Waghorn on hand to finish off a quick counter-attacking move.

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Callum Connolly, Olly Casey, James Husband, CJ Hamilton, Kenny Dougall, Ollie Norburn, Sonny Carey (83’), Owen Dale, Karamoko Dembele (73’), Jordan Rhodes.