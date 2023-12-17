News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley explains the absence of two key players in the defeat to Cambridge United

Blackpool were without two key players in their 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Kenny Dougall missed Blackpool's game against Cambridge United
The Seasiders took the lead through Jordan Rhodes at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon, before goals from Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side in control.

After the match, Neil Critchley revealed the reason why both Kenny Dougall and Marvin Ekpiteta did not make the trip down South.

"They’ve played a lot of football so it was just squad rotation,” he explained.

"There’s no issues there so I’m sure they’ll come back into contention in the next few games.

"The subs against Cambridge were just changes, none of them were due to injury.”

Blackpool were able to welcome Ollie Norburn back to their starting XI for the first time in over a month.

"It was nice to have him back and have him on the pitch,” Critchley added.

"He grew into the game. He’s been out for a while so that was a positive to take from it.”

