Blackpool were without two key players in their 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United.

The Seasiders took the lead through Jordan Rhodes at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday afternoon, before goals from Elias Kachunga and Gassan Ahadme put the home side in control.

After the match, Neil Critchley revealed the reason why both Kenny Dougall and Marvin Ekpiteta did not make the trip down South.

"They’ve played a lot of football so it was just squad rotation,” he explained.

"There’s no issues there so I’m sure they’ll come back into contention in the next few games.

"The subs against Cambridge were just changes, none of them were due to injury.”

Blackpool were able to welcome Ollie Norburn back to their starting XI for the first time in over a month.

"It was nice to have him back and have him on the pitch,” Critchley added.