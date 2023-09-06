Neil Critchley says Richard O’Donnell is a great player to have in the Blackpool squad.

The goalkeeper joined the Seasiders from Rochdale during the off-season, and has featured in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy game during the opening month of the campaign.

On Tuesday night, he made a spectacular save in the Tangerines’ 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.

“He’s a brilliant guy,” Critchley said.

Richard O'Donnell (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“He handles himself so well.

“He’s a calming influence around the place, and is a very good goalkeeper as well.

“We’ve seen his quality when he’s played games, so he’s genuine competition for Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw) and keeps him on his toes.

“We’ve got really good keepers.”

In front of O’Donnell was Doug Tharme, who made his first start for Blackpool 18 months on from joining the club from Southport.

The defender was subbed off just before the hour mark after receiving a yellow card in the first half.

“We just protected him a little bit because he's a boy that wants to do well and likes to compete,” Critchley added.

“Sometimes it’s not that you don’t trust him; you don’t trust the referee to do the right thing all of the time.

“He gave away a couple of free kicks after being booked.

“If he gives one more then you don’t know what the referee is going to do.

“I didn’t want to end the game with 10 men so I just tried to protect him a little bit.”

Critchley was pleased with the number of players he was able to give an opportunity to in the match in Cumbria.

“It is nice,” he stated.

“They deserve those moments.

“It’s always nice to have players who can step onto the pitch and contribute straightaway, and this competition gives you a chance to do that, which is another reason why I enjoy it.

“It was a lovely moment for Kwalu (Donkur), we congratulated him in the dressing room after the match.

“He catches the eye because of his physical qualities and he got in behind a couple of times with his pace.

“Hopefully that’ll give him a lift.