Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses that factors that can dictate potential movement at Bloomfield Road during the transfer window
The Seasiders currently sit eighth in the League One table- with their sights very much set on closing the gap between themselves and the teams in the play-off positions.
Critchley states a number of factors can have an impact on when any potential arrivals could make the move to Bloomfield Road this month.
"Things aren’t always in your control because you’re always waiting on other clubs as well because you want to take a player off them, so they get a say on things as well,” he said.
"Sometimes clubs want to keep players around for games because they might have illnesses and injuries- things can change, it’s a moving jigsaw from day-to-day.
"Ideally you want the players in as soon as you can so you can get to work with them, but what you want and what you can get are two different things.
"You want to finish any window stronger than what you start it. We communicate with each other about what we want to do and have highlighted certain areas of the pitch where I feel it would be good for us to strengthen, but that might mean one or two of your own might they want to go and play regular football somewhere else.
"Lots can happen, but you can’t predict it unfortunately.
"When you’ve got players near the end of their contracts like we have, you’re always more susceptible to offers from elsewhere knowing they might be free in a couple of months.”