Blackpool will be looking to improve their squad during the January transfer window.

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders currently sit eighth in the League One table- with their sights very much set on closing the gap between themselves and the teams in the play-off positions.

Critchley states a number of factors can have an impact on when any potential arrivals could make the move to Bloomfield Road this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Things aren’t always in your control because you’re always waiting on other clubs as well because you want to take a player off them, so they get a say on things as well,” he said.

"Sometimes clubs want to keep players around for games because they might have illnesses and injuries- things can change, it’s a moving jigsaw from day-to-day.

"Ideally you want the players in as soon as you can so you can get to work with them, but what you want and what you can get are two different things.

"You want to finish any window stronger than what you start it. We communicate with each other about what we want to do and have highlighted certain areas of the pitch where I feel it would be good for us to strengthen, but that might mean one or two of your own might they want to go and play regular football somewhere else.

"Lots can happen, but you can’t predict it unfortunately.