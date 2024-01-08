Neil Critchley says Blackpool are delighted to have an FA Cup third round replay against Nottingham Forest- despite it adding to his side’s already hectic schedule.

Neil Critchley shakes hands with Nuno Espírito Santo (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Goals from Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Albie Morgan gave the Seasiders a two goal lead at the City Ground, before Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White made it 2-2 to set up the rematch at Bloomfield Road.

The fixture is due to take place on the week commencing January 15, with a place in the fourth round up for grabs.

"You want to come up against the best and challenge yourself against them,” Critchley said.

"I can’t wait. It’s an FA Cup replay at Bloomfield Road, we’re delighted. These games are an important thing for football in general.

"The level between the Premier League and the rest is getting wider- it’s getting harder to cause a cup upset, look at the results from this weekend. We would’ve bit your hand off for a second chance.

"It’s a busy schedule, but we’ll get on with it. This was something like our 36th game of the season, and the Premier League teams haven’t done that- they get international breaks and time off; we don’t. You’ve got to get on with it.”

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo is less pleased about having to replay the tie, with his side’s winter break plans now having to change.

“Things have changed, now we have to reorganise- our priority is now the second leg in Blackpool,” he said.

"Everyone’s aware there is a big congestion of games. Replays are something they have to look at and if you ask me personally, it should finish on the day with extra time and penalties to allow the players more time for recovery.

"The Premier League is suffering with the amount of fixtures we are exposed to.

"We started the game very slowly, we conceded too easily which made our task harder. The first half wasn’t good, I’d say bad. We created a lot of chances we couldn’t finish- it wasn’t to be.