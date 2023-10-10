News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Blackpool FC: Neil Critchey discusses Owen Dale's involvement against Liverpool U21s following difficult moment

Neil Critchley says Blackpool will do everything they can to support Owen Dale following a difficult time for the 24-year-old and his family.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The wing-back returned to the Seasiders’ starting line-up for the 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy after not being involved in Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic.

Following the match at the Valley, Neil Critchley explained the reason behind Dale’s absence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He told the club media: “In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.

Most Popular
Owen Dale (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Owen Dale (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
Owen Dale (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

“That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.

“We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.”

Read More
Blackpool duo shortlisted for monthly awards

After the win against Liverpool U21s, Critchley shared that Dale was keen to be involved in the fixture, and believes the match would’ve been beneficial for him.

Hide Ad

"We’ve had a few lengthy conversations with Owen in the past week or two,” he said.

Hide Ad

"It’s been a difficult moment for him and his partner Jess. It’s not a nice experience.

“Owen wanted to get back in as soon as possible, and that happened at the end of last week.

"We support him, and will give him the time that he needs.

"He wanted to come back in on Sunday and be ready for this game.

"It was nice for him to get back out on the pitch and sometimes it helps to clear your head and focus on something else.”

Related topics:Neil CritchleyCharlton Athletic