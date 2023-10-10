Blackpool FC: Neil Critchey discusses Owen Dale's involvement against Liverpool U21s following difficult moment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The wing-back returned to the Seasiders’ starting line-up for the 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy after not being involved in Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic.
Following the match at the Valley, Neil Critchley explained the reason behind Dale’s absence.
He told the club media: “In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.
“That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.
“We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.”
After the win against Liverpool U21s, Critchley shared that Dale was keen to be involved in the fixture, and believes the match would’ve been beneficial for him.
"We’ve had a few lengthy conversations with Owen in the past week or two,” he said.
"It’s been a difficult moment for him and his partner Jess. It’s not a nice experience.
“Owen wanted to get back in as soon as possible, and that happened at the end of last week.
"We support him, and will give him the time that he needs.
"He wanted to come back in on Sunday and be ready for this game.
"It was nice for him to get back out on the pitch and sometimes it helps to clear your head and focus on something else.”