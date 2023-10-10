Neil Critchley says Blackpool will do everything they can to support Owen Dale following a difficult time for the 24-year-old and his family.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The wing-back returned to the Seasiders’ starting line-up for the 5-2 victory over Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy after not being involved in Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic.

Following the match at the Valley, Neil Critchley explained the reason behind Dale’s absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told the club media: “In the last day or two his partner Jess has had a complication with the birth of their baby, and unfortunately they have lost their baby.

Owen Dale (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

“That’s been incredibly difficult for him, his partner and the family.

“We support him, we’re there for him, and we are thinking of him.”

After the win against Liverpool U21s, Critchley shared that Dale was keen to be involved in the fixture, and believes the match would’ve been beneficial for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had a few lengthy conversations with Owen in the past week or two,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a difficult moment for him and his partner Jess. It’s not a nice experience.

“Owen wanted to get back in as soon as possible, and that happened at the end of last week.

"We support him, and will give him the time that he needs.

"He wanted to come back in on Sunday and be ready for this game.