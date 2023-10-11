Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes has been shortlisted for League One player of the month for September.

The 33-year-old striker, who is on loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town, has made a bright start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Throughout the course of last month he scored five times.

His first goal came in the early stages of Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic, before following that up with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Reading in his next home outing.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)

He also scored the deciding penalty at Oakwell as the Seasiders overcame Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell.

Rhodes is up against Devante Cole (Barnsley), Greg Leigh (Oxford United) and Regan Poole (Portsmouth) for the award.

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley has been shortlisted as manager of the month, with his side winning three of their four games in League One.

He’s up against Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and John Mousinho (Portsmouth).