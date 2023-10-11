News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool duo shortlisted for monthly awards- alongside representatives from Portsmouth, Barnsley and Oxford United

Blackpool’s Jordan Rhodes has been shortlisted for League One player of the month for September.
By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST
The 33-year-old striker, who is on loan with the Seasiders from Huddersfield Town, has made a bright start to life at Bloomfield Road.

Throughout the course of last month he scored five times.

His first goal came in the early stages of Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic, before following that up with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win against Reading in his next home outing.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Lee Parker/CameraSport)
He also scored the deciding penalty at Oakwell as the Seasiders overcame Barnsley 1-0 at Oakwell.

Rhodes is up against Devante Cole (Barnsley), Greg Leigh (Oxford United) and Regan Poole (Portsmouth) for the award.

Meanwhile, Neil Critchley has been shortlisted as manager of the month, with his side winning three of their four games in League One.

He’s up against Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers), Liam Manning (Oxford United) and John Mousinho (Portsmouth).

The winners will be announced on Friday morning.

