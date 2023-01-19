The former Republic of Ireland head coach and his representatives will reportedly arrive in the North West on Thursday afternoon to finalise the appointment, according to Football Insider.

McCarthy has been the clear favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road following Michael Appleton’s departure on Wednesday afternoon.

The club sacked the 47-year-old following a 10-game winless run in the Championship, with the 2-0 defeat to Watford proving to be his last match in charge.

Mick McCarthy (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

McCarthy is set to be in place for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield (K.O. 3pm).

They then travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28.

Since their last league victory back in October, the Seasiders have lost on six occasions.

