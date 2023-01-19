News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Blackpool FC: Mick McCarthy appointment could be finalised this afternoon according to reports

Mick McCarthy could be named as the new Blackpool manager as soon as today.

By Amos Wynn
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 12:23pm

The former Republic of Ireland head coach and his representatives will reportedly arrive in the North West on Thursday afternoon to finalise the appointment, according to Football Insider.

McCarthy has been the clear favourite to take over at Bloomfield Road following Michael Appleton’s departure on Wednesday afternoon.

Hide Ad

The club sacked the 47-year-old following a 10-game winless run in the Championship, with the 2-0 defeat to Watford proving to be his last match in charge.

Mick McCarthy (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool FC new manager: Find out more about the top two favourites Mick McCart...

McCarthy is set to be in place for Saturday’s game against Huddersfield (K.O. 3pm).

Hide Ad

They then travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on January 28.

Since their last league victory back in October, the Seasiders have lost on six occasions.

Hide Ad

A key area for the new manager will be defence, with the club conceding 40 goals so far this season, which is the second-worst record in the division.

Mick McCarthyNorth WestRepublic of IrelandMichael AppletonWatford