Blackpool FC new manager: Find out more about the top two favourites Mick McCarthy and Richie Wellens
Blackpool are on the search for a new manager following Michael Appleton’s exit.
The club decided to dismiss the 47-year-old after a 10-game winless run in the Championship, with Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Watford proving to be his final match in charge.
Since then, a number of managers have been tipped for the role, with one name in particular standing out.
Here is some more information on the bookies’ top two favourites (odds correct at time of publication):
Mick McCarthy (1/25)
Mick McCarthy is the clear favourite to be in the Blackpool dugout this weekend for the game against Huddersfield Town.
The 63-year-old is certainly experienced, and this role would be his 10th job as a manager.
His previous clubs include Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves, Ipswich, Apoel FC, and Cardiff.
He has also managed the Republic of Ireland on occasions, guiding them to the last 16 of the 2002 World Cup during his first spell.
McCarthy knows the Championship well, and has enjoyed promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.
His most recent managerial stint came to an end in October 2021, as he was sacked by Cardiff after nine months at the helm.
He initially took over the role on a short-term basis in the January of the same year, and took the Bluebirds on an 11-game unbeaten run, guiding the club to an eighth place finish.
Unfortunately, Cardiff made a poor start to the following campaign, managing only 11 points in 14 games.
After an eight game losing run, McCarthy was sacked alongside assistant Terry Connor.
Richie Wellens (7/1)
Richie Wellens is well behind McCarthy as the bookies’ second favourite for the role.
The 42-year-old is currently Leyton Orient manager, with the East London club top of the League Two table.
In 26 games, the O’s have produced 17 wins, and are five points clear of second-place Stevenage.
Promotion looks like a certainty, with 15 points separating them and the team in fourth.
Before taking over at Brisbane Road last March, Wellens had previously managed Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town, Salford City and Doncaster Rovers.
His time with the latter two were short lived, but he is now thriving with Orient.