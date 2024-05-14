Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plenty has been happening across League One in the past few days.

There’s been no new major news for Blackpool, but work has started on the pitch at Bloomfield Road- which is expected to take six to eight weeks to complete.

The Seasiders had also been linked with a move for Paddy Madden before his move to Chesterfield, but the Gazette understands there had been no interest from the club.

Here’s some of the other stories from across League One:

Neill Collins has released a statement following his Barnsley exit (Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

Terriers appoint new boss

Huddersfield Town have announced Michael Duff as their new head coach following the departure of Andre Breitenreiter.

The 46-year-old guided Barnsley to the 2023 play-off final at Wembley, but was ultimately defeated by Sheffield Wednesday. He has also managed the likes of Cheltenham Town and most recently Swansea City, and will be hoping to help the Terriers to an immediate return to the Championship following their recent relegation.

Discussing his appointment, Duff said: “As soon as discussions started with the club, I wanted to jump at the chance to be head coach of Huddersfield Town.

“Since leaving my last role, I’ve had time to reflect, recharge and focus on what the next challenge I wanted to take on would look like. Whatever was to come had to be right and be a good fit, and that is exactly what this feels like. I know that our supporters expect a certain level of commitment, desire, high energy and passion from their play, and those are the high standards I’ve kept for all of my sides.”

Huddersfield have a number of players out of contract this summer, including Jordan Rhodes- who will be of interest to Blackpool following his successful loan spell at Bloomfield Road. With the Terriers yet to release their retained list, it’ll be interesting to see whether Duff has plans for the 34-year-old and if he’ll try to convince him to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Collins releases statement

Former Barnsley manager Neill Collins has released a statement following his departure from Oakwell last month.

The 40-year-old was sacked by the Tykes ahead of the final weekend of the regular season after a poor run of form in the closing stages of the campaign.

Collins’ last outing as Barnsley manager was a 3-2 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

In a statement, he wrote: “It was a tremendous honour to be chosen head coach at Barnsley FC little under a year ago. Bringing my family back to the UK after seven amazing years in the United States, as well as leaving a club that had become near to my heart, was not an easy decision. However, the opportunity to advance my coaching career at a club with such a rich history and culture was one I could not refuse.

“I cannot express how disappointed I was to be relieved of my duties with one game remaining in the season and the club sitting fifth in the table; however, I am extremely proud of the work the players and staff put in this season, and I believe we earned the opportunity to work together to achieve our goal of promotion.

“I’d want to thank the players and staff for their hard work and support throughout my stay at the club.

“I threw my heart and everything into the job from the day I arrived and learnt so much throughout my time at Barnsley. I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and preparing for the next challenge, whatever that may be.”

Peterborough release retained list

Peterborough United became the latest EFL club to release their retained list.

Out of the players to depart, the stand out name was Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has been at the Weston Homes Stadium since 2020. The striker found the back of the net nine times in 34 League One appearances last season, and will no doubt be of interest to a number of clubs this summer.