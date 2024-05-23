Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been a busy week for Blackpool with the club’s season ticket prices being released and the announcement that assistant coach Iain Brunskill would be departing the club.

There’s also been plenty of news elsewhere in League One, with both managerial news and contract updates both doing the rounds.

Here’s some of the latest stories:

Barnsley closing in on Clarke

Darrell Clarke (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Barnsley parted ways with manager Neill Collins following a poor run of results- which culminated in a 3-2 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The South Yorkshire club did go on to reach the play-offs under caretaker Martin Devaney, but were ultimately defeated by Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals.

The Tykes have now appointed former Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke. The 46-year-old came close to keeping the Robins in League One after taking over at the Completely Suzuki Stadium in September, but ultimately suffered relegation.

His managerial CV also includes stints with Salisbury Town, Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Port Vale.

Oxford’s retained list

Oxford United have announced their retained list following their promotion to the Championship. The U’s overcame Bolton Wanderers with a 2-0 victory in the League One play-off final on Saturday.

Josh Murphy was on hand with a brace for Des Buckingham’s side, and the Oxfordshire club remain in contract discussions with the attacker, as well as Joe Bennett and Josh McEachran- who are also out of contract.

One year options have been triggered on both Marcus McGuane and Josh Johnson, while James Henry, Marcus Browne, Billy Bodin and Steve Seddon will all depart the Kassam Stadium.

Wigan secure long-term future of key man

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle has penned a contract extension to keep him at the Brick Community Stadium until 2028.