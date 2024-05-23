Blackpool FC- League One round up: Barnsley's next manager, contract status of Oxford United's Wembley hero, and key man extends Wigan Athletic stay
There’s also been plenty of news elsewhere in League One, with both managerial news and contract updates both doing the rounds.
Here’s some of the latest stories:
Barnsley closing in on Clarke
Barnsley parted ways with manager Neill Collins following a poor run of results- which culminated in a 3-2 defeat to Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.
The South Yorkshire club did go on to reach the play-offs under caretaker Martin Devaney, but were ultimately defeated by Bolton Wanderers in the semi-finals.
The Tykes have now appointed former Cheltenham Town boss Darrell Clarke. The 46-year-old came close to keeping the Robins in League One after taking over at the Completely Suzuki Stadium in September, but ultimately suffered relegation.
His managerial CV also includes stints with Salisbury Town, Bristol Rovers, Walsall and Port Vale.
Oxford’s retained list
Oxford United have announced their retained list following their promotion to the Championship. The U’s overcame Bolton Wanderers with a 2-0 victory in the League One play-off final on Saturday.
Josh Murphy was on hand with a brace for Des Buckingham’s side, and the Oxfordshire club remain in contract discussions with the attacker, as well as Joe Bennett and Josh McEachran- who are also out of contract.
One year options have been triggered on both Marcus McGuane and Josh Johnson, while James Henry, Marcus Browne, Billy Bodin and Steve Seddon will all depart the Kassam Stadium.
Wigan secure long-term future of key man
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Sam Tickle has penned a contract extension to keep him at the Brick Community Stadium until 2028.
The England U21 international impressed last season, and helped Shaun Maloney's side to 15 clean sheets last season.
