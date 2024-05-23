Ex-Blackpool, Preston North End and Tranmere Rovers defender set to make European move alongside former Manchester City figure
The 50-year-old has worked as a coach under Vincent Kompany’s at Burnley for the last two seasons, and could now join the ex-Manchester City captain on his next adventure, with the four-time Premier League winner reportedly in advanced talks with Bayern Munich over becoming their next manager.
During his first season at Turf Moor, the retired Belgium international guided the Clarets to the Championship title, but was unable to keep the Lancashire club in England’s top tier in the most recent campaign.
According to the Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Kompany will look to take his backroom staff to the Allianz Arena with him- which includes Jackson.
During his playing career, the centre back’s CV featured the likes of Crewe, Bury, Tranmere Rovers and Preston North End- as well as Blackpool. During his stint with the Seasiders between 2006 and 2008, he made 82 appearances, as he helped the club to the Championship under Simon Grayson.
He hung up his boot while with Shrewsbury Town- which is where he started his coaching journey.
Following a short stint in charge of Tranmere, Jackson joined Burnley in 2021. His time at Turf Moor has included a short stint as caretaker manager following the sacking of Sean Dyche, prior to Kompany’s arrival.
