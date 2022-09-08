Blackpool FC join tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

Her Royal Highness died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, surrounded by her family.

The UK's longest-serving monarch reigned for 70 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the club said in a statement.

“The club extends its deepest condolences to all members of The Royal Family at this difficult time and joins the rest of the nation in mourning her loss.”

A decision has yet to be made on whether Blackpool’s game against Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on Saturday is set to go ahead.

In a statement, the EFL said discussions will now take place.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier today at the age of 96

“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” an EFL spokesperson said.