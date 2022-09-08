Blackpool FC join tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Blackpool Football Club has joined those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her sad passing at the age of 96.
Her Royal Highness died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon, surrounded by her family.
The UK's longest-serving monarch reigned for 70 years.
“Blackpool Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” the club said in a statement.
“The club extends its deepest condolences to all members of The Royal Family at this difficult time and joins the rest of the nation in mourning her loss.”
A decision has yet to be made on whether Blackpool’s game against Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on Saturday is set to go ahead.
In a statement, the EFL said discussions will now take place.
“Consideration in respect of EFL fixtures will be discussed with the Government and the wider sport sector during the period ahead and an appropriate announcement will be made at the earliest opportunity,” an EFL spokesperson said.
It comes as the ECB has confirmed Friday’s play between England and South Africa in the third test at the Oval has been cancelled.