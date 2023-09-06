Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.
Karamoko Dembele impressed on his debut for the club, as goals from Sonny Carey and substitute Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to the win in Cumbria.
Neil Critchley made nine changes from the side that overcame Wigan Athletic at the weekend, with only Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir remaining in the starting 11.
Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):
1. Possession
Blackpool had 55 percent of the ball in their victory over Barrow. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
2. Shots
The Seasiders had 10 shots, with only three on target (four off and three blocked), while four of Barrow's seven called Richard O'Donnell into action. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Big chances
Both sides had one big chance each- despite the Seasiders' scoring two. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Shooting positions
Blackpool had seven shots inside the box and two outside. Meanwhile, the home side had four in and three out. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Saves
Richard O'Donnell made four saves compared to one for Josh Lillis. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
6. Passes
Blackpool made 569 passes (85 percent accurate), while Barrow made 452 (79 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth