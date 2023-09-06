News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' EFL Trophy win against Barrow- in pictures

Blackpool started their EFL Trophy campaign with a 2-0 victory over Barrow at Holker Street.
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

Karamoko Dembele impressed on his debut for the club, as goals from Sonny Carey and substitute Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to the win in Cumbria.

Neil Critchley made nine changes from the side that overcame Wigan Athletic at the weekend, with only Callum Connolly and Jensen Weir remaining in the starting 11.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):

Blackpool had 55 percent of the ball in their victory over Barrow.

1. Possession

Blackpool had 55 percent of the ball in their victory over Barrow.

The Seasiders had 10 shots, with only three on target (four off and three blocked), while four of Barrow's seven called Richard O'Donnell into action.

2. Shots

The Seasiders had 10 shots, with only three on target (four off and three blocked), while four of Barrow's seven called Richard O'Donnell into action.

Both sides had one big chance each- despite the Seasiders' scoring two.

3. Big chances

Both sides had one big chance each- despite the Seasiders' scoring two.

Blackpool had seven shots inside the box and two outside. Meanwhile, the home side had four in and three out.

4. Shooting positions

Blackpool had seven shots inside the box and two outside. Meanwhile, the home side had four in and three out.

Richard O'Donnell made four saves compared to one for Josh Lillis.

5. Saves

Richard O'Donnell made four saves compared to one for Josh Lillis.

Blackpool made 569 passes (85 percent accurate), while Barrow made 452 (79 percent accurate).

6. Passes

Blackpool made 569 passes (85 percent accurate), while Barrow made 452 (79 percent accurate).

