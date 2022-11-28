News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC FA Cup third round draw: How to watch, ball numbers and prize money details

Blackpool will discover their FA Cup opponents this evening when the draw for the third round is made.

By Matt Scrafton
37 minutes ago - 2 min read
Sides based in the Premier League and Championship now enter the competition following the completion of this weekend’s second round ties.

The draw for the third round will be made live at Anfield tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm live on BBC Two.

The draw will also be streamed on the Emirates FA Cup social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

The Seasiders will be aiming to avoid losing at the first hurdle as they did last season with a 2-1 defeat to League Two side Hartlepool United.

While Blackpool’s priority is certainly on maintaining their Championship status, a run in the FA Cup could also help build some momentum ahead of the second half of the season.

The Seasiders enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

Ball numbers

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

63. Walsall

64. Newport County or Derby County

