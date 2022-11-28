Blackpool FC FA Cup third round draw: How to watch, ball numbers and prize money details

Sides based in the Premier League and Championship now enter the competition following the completion of this weekend’s second round ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The draw for the third round will be made live at Anfield tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm live on BBC Two.

The draw will also be streamed on the Emirates FA Cup social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders will be aiming to avoid losing at the first hurdle as they did last season with a 2-1 defeat to League Two side Hartlepool United.

While Blackpool’s priority is certainly on maintaining their Championship status, a run in the FA Cup could also help build some momentum ahead of the second half of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

Ball numbers

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

Advertisement Hide Ad

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

Advertisement Hide Ad

15. Everton

16. Fulham

Advertisement Hide Ad

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

Advertisement Hide Ad

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

Advertisement Hide Ad

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

Advertisement Hide Ad

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

Advertisement Hide Ad

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

Advertisement Hide Ad

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

Advertisement Hide Ad

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

Advertisement Hide Ad

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

Advertisement Hide Ad

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

Advertisement Hide Ad

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

Advertisement Hide Ad

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Advertisement Hide Ad

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

Advertisement Hide Ad

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

49. Ipswich Town or Buxton

50. Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

Advertisement Hide Ad

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

Advertisement Hide Ad

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

Advertisement Hide Ad

57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

Advertisement Hide Ad

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

Advertisement Hide Ad

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town

Advertisement Hide Ad

63. Walsall