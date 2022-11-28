Blackpool FC FA Cup third round draw: How to watch, ball numbers and prize money details
Blackpool will discover their FA Cup opponents this evening when the draw for the third round is made.
Sides based in the Premier League and Championship now enter the competition following the completion of this weekend’s second round ties.
The draw for the third round will be made live at Anfield tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm live on BBC Two.
The draw will also be streamed on the Emirates FA Cup social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram and Facebook).
The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with winning clubs collecting £105,000 from the competition prize fund.
The Seasiders will be aiming to avoid losing at the first hurdle as they did last season with a 2-1 defeat to League Two side Hartlepool United.
While Blackpool’s priority is certainly on maintaining their Championship status, a run in the FA Cup could also help build some momentum ahead of the second half of the season.
Ball numbers
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Ebbsfleet United or Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town or Buxton
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Bristol Rovers or Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion or Chippenham Town
63. Walsall
64. Newport County or Derby County